CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

CIXX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 27,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

