Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lifted by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

