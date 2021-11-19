Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Shares of CI opened at $218.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average of $226.09. Cigna has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

