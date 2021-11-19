Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.
Shares of CI opened at $218.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average of $226.09. Cigna has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
