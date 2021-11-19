Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 340,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.