Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

