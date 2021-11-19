CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 873,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $45,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.