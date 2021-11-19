Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 24,026 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Independent Bank worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 1,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 128,190 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $85.72 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.