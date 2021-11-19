Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 700,027 CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMLT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

