Citigroup Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $100.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

