Citigroup Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $56.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

