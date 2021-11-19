City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 2,856.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 131,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in City by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 559,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

City stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. City Holding has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

