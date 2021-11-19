Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CRXT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $31.24.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Clarus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
