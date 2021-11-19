Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRXT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $31.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Clarus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

