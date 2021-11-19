ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 197,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

NYSE CEM opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.