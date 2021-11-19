Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.