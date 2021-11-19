Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clipper Realty in a report released on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -82.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

