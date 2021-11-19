Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.74 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NET traded up $5.45 on Thursday, reaching $217.25. 3,182,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,313. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.53. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,905 shares of company stock worth $108,170,758 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.