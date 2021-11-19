CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

DOCRF stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

