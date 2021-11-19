CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.79. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $27.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 162.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

