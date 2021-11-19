Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Announces Earnings Results

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($8.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($7.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

CGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

