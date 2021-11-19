Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,697 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $86,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.04 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

