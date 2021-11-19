Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Colfax has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colfax stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

