Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Care has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

