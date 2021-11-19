Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 125.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of Vericel worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vericel by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vericel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,266.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

