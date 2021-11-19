Comerica Bank Raises Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

