Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

