Comerica Bank Sells 37,647 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,647 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of SLM worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.43 on Friday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

