Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

