Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.18. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 4,649 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth about $3,390,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

