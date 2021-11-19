Comparing First Acceptance (FACO) and Its Competitors

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS: FACO) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare First Acceptance to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get First Acceptance alerts:

This table compares First Acceptance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million $10.42 million 14.81 First Acceptance Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 79.20

First Acceptance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance Competitors 671 2973 2651 143 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 14.07%. Given First Acceptance’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Acceptance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.69% 1.80% First Acceptance Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Acceptance competitors beat First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.