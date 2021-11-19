Comparing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KLDiscovery and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $289.55 million 0.91 -$49.93 million ($1.48) -4.19 Magnite $221.63 million 12.54 -$53.43 million $0.02 1,059.53

KLDiscovery has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KLDiscovery and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82

Magnite has a consensus target price of $43.70, suggesting a potential upside of 106.33%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -20.15% -29.45% -5.12% Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74%

Summary

Magnite beats KLDiscovery on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

