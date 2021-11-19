Comparing Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Life Storage pays out 121.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and CatchMark Timber Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $616.77 million 17.82 $151.57 million $2.83 47.34 CatchMark Timber Trust $104.29 million 3.99 -$17.51 million $0.45 18.93

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 29.53% 8.17% 4.30% CatchMark Timber Trust 19.08% 15.68% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Life Storage and CatchMark Timber Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 3 6 0 2.67 CatchMark Timber Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80

Life Storage currently has a consensus target price of $126.37, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.15%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Summary

Life Storage beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

