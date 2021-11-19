Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lifted to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE CMP opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.