Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTC:CMPX opened at $3.87 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.