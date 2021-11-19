Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $430.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 15165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432 ($5.64).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Conduit alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £706.43 million and a PE ratio of -52.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 867.48.

In other news, insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26). Also, insider Elaine Whelan bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £97,680 ($127,619.55). Insiders have purchased a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $35,508,000 over the last 90 days.

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.