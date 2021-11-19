ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,185. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

