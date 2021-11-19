ContentBox One Day Trading Volume Reaches $736,678.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $736,678.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00220985 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.