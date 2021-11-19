Contrasting Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cowen and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $1.44 billion 0.73 $216.36 million $9.71 3.98 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 16.97% 31.20% 3.95% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cowen and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 1 0 1 0 2.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen presently has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Cowen has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.9, meaning that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cowen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cowen beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

