ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on CNVVY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CNVVY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

