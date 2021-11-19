Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 933,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,760. Copart has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

