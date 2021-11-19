Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRBP. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

