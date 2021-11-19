Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:CNM opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $32,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $31,083,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

