CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $158.00.

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.62.

Shares of COR opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

