Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.59 million and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.84.

In other news, Director ZCR Corp. purchased 301,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,593.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,470,000.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

