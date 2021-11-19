Cormark Weighs in on Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Cormark raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NEO stock opened at C$20.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.13 million and a PE ratio of 20.14. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$11.95 and a one year high of C$21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

