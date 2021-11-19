Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

CAAP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 142,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,105. The firm has a market cap of $974.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $273,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

