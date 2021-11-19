Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.
CAAP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 142,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,105. The firm has a market cap of $974.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
