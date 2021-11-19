Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.94.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.