CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $193.21 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

