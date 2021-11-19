Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

COTY stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

