COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

COVA remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.