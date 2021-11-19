Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Get Covestro alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COVTY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Covestro has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covestro (COVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.